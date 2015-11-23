ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes- October 20, 2015 (1216)

ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes- October 20, 2015

Pace called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 9:30 a.m. at the Blue Moose Restaurant in East Grand Forks, MN. Board Members present were Brian Clarke, Jim Guetter, Randy Bruer, Dave Pace, Chris Mills, Mark Lundin, Mike Kolness, Bill Walters, Evan Hanson, and Lon Jorgensen. Mark Nohner and Kevin Hedstrom did not attend. Gary Jones, Julie Aumock, Judd Fredstrom and Becky Conati were also present.

MONTHLY REPORTS:

Motion by Walters, seconded by Guetter to approve the September 15, 2015 board meeting minutesas presented. UC Motion by Bruer, seconded by Lundin to a pprove the agenda as presented. UC

Motion by Mills, seconded by Lundin to approve the October 2015 bill run totaling $89,984.86 including check numbers 40200-40295, and the Expenditure/Revenue Report ending September 30, 2015. UC

CORRESPONDENCE/REPORTS & DISCUSSION ITEMS:

Jones went over the audit completed by Brady Martz pointing out a change this year because of a new GASB ruling. He also reviewed the budget pointing out that next year’s state and federal funding calculation formulas are not yet finalized. ASEC’s membership into the Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) was discussed. Jones brought up speech services and the challenge of filling positions in our area. He explained that the speech contract with EGF would be billed back to the district at the end of the year.

Aumock mentioned future changes with early childhood and Minnesota Common Core Curriculum. She also gave members an example of procurement documentation for their district policies. Fredstrom updated members on corrective action plans and training opportunities that ASEC was providing. He also mentioned an AIMSweb update and suggesting districts wait to upgrade until data transfers can be done without errors.

ACTION ITEMS:

Motion by Kolness, seconded by Walters to approve the 2015-2016 ASEC Seniority List as presented. UC Motion by Bruer, seconded by Guetter to pass a motion to spend Federal Flow-Through IDEA Part B Sec. 611; IDEA Part B Sec. 619 Preschool; IDEA Part B Sec. 611 Low Incidence; IDEA Part C (0-2) & Teacher Development & Evaluation funds jointly in the Cooperative for the 2015/2016 school year.

Motion passed by unanimous roll call. Motion by Clarke, seconded by Walters that the Area Special Education Cooperative is in compliance with state and federal laws prohibiting discrimination and will submit a statement of compliance to the Commissioner of Education. UC Motion by Walters, seconded by Kolness to approve an interpreting contract with Cathy Obregon, a speech preschool evaluation contract with Sandra Selland-Lichter, and a hearing evaluation contract with Fire Audiology. UC Motion by Jorgensen, seconded by Lundin to approve the FY 15 Audit. UC Motion by Guetter, seconded by Jorgensen to approve the FY 16 Budget for the Area Special Education Cooperative as presented with estimated revenue at $2,854,961 and estimated expenditures at $2,818,951. UC Motion by Bruer, seconded by Walters to approve an Associate Membership for ASEC with MREA. UC

The negotiating committee reported that they had met with ASEC staff and that negotiations will continue.

The November meeting was scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2015. Meeting was adjourned at 10:50 a.m.

Becky Conati, Administrative Assistant

Mark Lundin, Governing Board Secretary

(November 25, 2015)