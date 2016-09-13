Alfred L. Byron, Sr., 90, Cavalier, ND passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at Wedgewood Manor, Cavalier, ND. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 12, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church, Cavalier, ND. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 11th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at the church. Burial will be held in the Andvari Cemetery.

Alfred Lawrence Byron was born November 29, 1925 in rural Mountain, ND the son of Sigurdur and Helga (Hannesson) Byron. Alfred attended the Beaulieu School until the eighth grade. He received his High School Diploma in 2002 from the Cavalier Public School through the Special Program for WWII veterans. In June of 1944, Alfred enlisted in the Army’s 17th Infantry, 7th Division serving in the South Pacific in the Philippines and Okinawa. He earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal with bronze star, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and the Philippines Liberation Medal with one bronze campaign star. His unit received the Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Presidential Unit Citation. Alfred was honorably discharged in March 1946.

On November 3, 1946, Alfred married Jennie D. Klindt at Walhalla, ND. After their marriage they made their home near Hallson, ND, where they owned and operated a dairy farm of Brown Swiss cows and sold Grade A milk. In 1976, they quit the dairy and switched to beef cattle. Jennie passed away on August 26, 1994. On October 23, 1998, Alfred married Alice A. (Sandgren) Olson of Cavalier. Alice passed away February 21, 2010. In 2013, Alfred sold his beef cows and retired from farming in 2014. After his family Alfred’s cattle were his pride and joy.

Alfred was a member of the Pembina Hills Lutheran Church – Hallson, Pembina County Historical Society, and the Bjornson-Sigfusson American Legion Post #227. He served as a Board Member of the Andvari and Hallson Cemetery Association, Borg Pioneer Memorial Home and NE ND Heritage Association – Icelandic State Park from its inception. He was very instrumental in the moving and restoration of the Hallson Church, Akra Hall and the construction of the log cabin. He has served on several other boards and was the Beaulieu Township Assessor for many years.

Alfred was very proud of his Icelandic heritage. He enjoyed trips to Iceland where he met numerous relatives and visited the ND House and other landmarks including the birthplace of his Afi (grandfather). He was well known for just running to the neighbors and coming home later after many cups of coffee. Alfred also enjoyed his many trips to Icelandic State Park to visit his good friends, Henry Duray and Justin Robinson.

Survivors include his children: Alfred Jr. (Carrie) Byron, Perham, MN, Joan (Ernest) Olson, Milton, ND, Katherine Stokke, East Grand Forks, MN, Ralph (Pam) Byron, Cavalier, ND, Gerald (Lisa) Byron, Edinburg, ND, Norine (William) McDevitt, Mechanicsburg, PA, Lila (Ross) Blair, Walhalla, ND, Joyce (Scott) Hansen, Mountain, ND; 24 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Johnson, Cavalier, ND, Marie Simundson, Park River, ND; brother, Oscar (Shirley) Byron, Edinburg, ND; step-children: Linda (Jim) Dupre, Rapid City, SD and Doug (Mary Beth) Olson, Cavalier, ND; five step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; son-in-law, Kenneth Stokke; grandchildren: Terra Byron and Sean McDevitt; three brothers and five sisters.