Elaine M. Dombrowski, 79, passed away on September 2, 2016 at Lakewood Care Center where she had been a resident for several years. There will be no service. A family burial took place at Silent City Cemetery in Roosevelt. Survivors include her son Paul (Ann) Dunbar of Chicago, Illinois. Also 4 grandchildren, Marty, Maureen, Kelley Ann, Conor and a brother Leonard ( Margaret) Olson of Marion, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe and sons Joel and Greg, sister Nina and brother Jack. Elaine was born on January 12, 1937 to August and Calla Olson. She attended school in Roosevelt and graduated from Williams High School in 1954. She moved to Chicago and raised her family. Then moved back to Williams to her lake home. Memorials can be made in Elaine’s memory to Lakewood Care Center. Arrangements are being handled by Helgeson Funeral Chapels.