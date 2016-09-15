Delpha M. Berg, 91, Grand Forks, ND died Monday, September 12, 2016 in her home.

Delpha Marie Randklev was born February 23, 1925 in Badger, MN, the daughter of Elmer and Olga (Kjos) Randklev. She was raised and educated in Badger, MN, graduating from Badger High School in 1943. She graduated from Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN in 1947 with a Business Administration BA Degree in Education. She taught school in Deer Creek, MN for one year.

Delpha married I. Herman Berg on July 16, 1948 in Badger Creek Lutheran Church. They lived in Grand Forks, ND and Delpha taught school in nearby Thompson, ND the first year of their marriage. She and Herman then took time to start a family before her return to teaching. In 1959, she began teaching in the Grand Forks Public School System. She taught school in Grand Forks for 28 years, mostly at South Jr. High, until her retirement in 1987. She spent winter months in Round Rock, TX for 26 years.

Delpha was inducted into the Grand Forks Teachers Hall of Fame in October 2010. She was an Auxiliary member of the Gideons International beginning in 1952.

Delpha loved teaching and most of her students recognized that and were eager to learn. She had a wide array of loves…baking (who doesn’t remember those chocolate cakes and apple pies), her flower gardens, her immediate family and cousins were just as important to this only child, travel (to her Texas winter home, the west coast to visit family, trips to Norway were a special highlight to learn of her and Herman’s heritage and of course, more family. Most important to Delpha was her love of Jesus and knowing she was loved by an Eternal Heavenly Father.

Survivors include her sons, David (Tory) Berg, Waikoloa Village, HI, Daniel (Kelly) Berg, Florence, TX; daughters, Marilyn Sateren, Lakota, ND and Elaine (Mike) Copeland, Leander, TX; grandchildren, Eden (Jeff) Brantley, Jason Harmon, Mark Sateren, Jessica (Kevin) McCarthy, Steven Copeland, Brandon (Diana) Copeland, Nancy (Lucas) Etz, Charles Berg, Katherine Berg, Daniel Berg II, Thomas Berg; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; special sister, Jane (Ray) Franks, Grand Forks.

Delpha was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Berg on November 11, 1997.