Helen Johnson, 96

Helen Johnson, a longtime resident of Hallock, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2016 at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center. Helen was born in Greenbush, Minnesota on October 22, 1919, the daughter of Nels and Louise Anderson. Helen graduated in 1941 from Augsburg College in Minneapolis and taught school at Lyle and Thief River Falls, Minnesota. On June 30, 1947 she married Edmond Johnson. They moved to Hallock and purchased Hallock Drycleaners. Helen began teaching math at Hallock High School in 1957 and served as physical education teacher and volleyball coach. Helen loved golf, bowling, curling, bridge, gardening and helping at the cleaners.

She is survived by her sons, Donnie (Jo), Powell, OH; Glenn (Jean ), Roseau, MN; her daughter, Connie (Mike), Minneapolis, and son-in-law, John Erickson, Plano, TX; 7 grandchildren; and six, soon to be seven, great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Edmund; daughter, Marsha (Erickson); daughter-in-law, Barb (Bowman) and sister, Irene.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 11 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, Hallock. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hallock. Rev. Frank Johnson, presiding; Lyndon Johnson, soloist and Sharlene Klegstad, organist. Casket bearers will be family and friends. Visitation will be held at Austin Funeral Chapel in Hallock on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m.