Clayton Lee Coble, 71

Clayton Lee Coble, age 71, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2016, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND following multiple complications related to a triple bypass he underwent in August.

On his final day he was surrounded by tenderness of family who remained at his side to comfort him. Prior to his passing he continued to remain optimistic, witty, and laughed and joked with everyone, despite what he had been through.

Clayton, a man of simple means, was strong willed and never lazy or discouraged and always worked hard to provide for his large family. He was a generous man and always extended an open door and a helping hand to others. He was a man of wisdom and integrity, whom consistently spoke his mind! He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren camping, fishing, and tinkering with various projects including his antique vehicles.

Clayton was born on September 21, 1944, in Susanville, CA, to the late Lloyd and Evelyn (LaFave) Coble. He grew up and attended school in East Grand Forks, MN. On September 5, 1966, he was united in marriage to Pamela Rusche, a union that spanned 50 years.

Clayton is survived by his loving wife Pamela Coble of Grand Forks, ND; 5 children Lee (Peggy) Coble of Crossville, TN; Christopher (Brenda) Coble of Grand Forks, ND; Tara Coble (Monte Hagen) of Leonard, MN; Jason (Jennifer) Coble of Elroy, WI; and Kambra (Christopher) Deitz of Thompson, ND; 14 grandchildren: Amberlee, Trustian, Wyatt, Nicholas, Jaseina, Haven, Hannah, Isaiah, Halley, Ashlyn, Avery, Addison, Katherine, and Levi; 4 brothers and 1 sister, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; his beloved pets Zoey, and Harley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Evelyn Coble.

Funeral Service: 7:00 pm ~ Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Visitation: 2 Hours Prior to the Funeral Service on Thursday

