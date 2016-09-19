Eugene Earl Dallmann, 73, of West Fargo, ND took his final checkered flag on September 1, 2016 at Sanford Palliative Care, Fargo after a year- long battle with cancer.

Gene was born on March 31, 1943 to Albert and Meleta (Reuther) Dallmann in Edgeley, ND. He was the second of five children. He attended country school and graduated from Edgeley High School in 1961. He married Margaret (Peggy) Zundel, had three children, and they settled in East Grand Forks, MN. He worked in finance, was self- employed and retired as an electrician. After retirement he went into business again with his son, Craig. He was a member of the IBEW Union.

In 2001, he married Judy Krabbenhoft. They lived in West Fargo and the couple loved to travel. His passions in life were attending auction sales, racing and hunting. He also couldn’t go a day without a can of coke and some sort of sweet. Chocolate covered peanuts and cherry nibs were his favorite. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, West Fargo and the Red River Valley Fair Board.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, of West Fargo; children: Kurt (LaRae) of Andover, MN, Angela (Jay) Holkesvig, of East Grand Forks, MN and Craig (Julie), of Lake Park, MN; stepchildren: Randy (Heidi) Krabbenhoft, of Lakeville, MN, Kari (Brian) Knutson, of West Fargo, ND, Scott (Brandye) Krabbenhoft, of Sioux Falls, SD and Jenny (Jeremy Nelson) Adams, of West Fargo, ND; Grandchildren: Kristopher, Adam and Matthew Dallmann (Kurt), Alivia, Alayna and Alizabeth Holkesvig (Angela), and Cayla (Mark) Mosser and Kyle Dallmann (Craig); step-grandchildren: Kyle, Kristi and Julia (Randy), Holly and Sam (Kari), Ava and Ari (Scott) and Madison and Max (Jenny). He is also survived by his two brothers Wilburt (Betty), of Valley City and Brent (Neal), of Fargo, ND and two great grandsons: Easton Mosser and Theo Walker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marilyn Vossler and brother Mark Dallmann.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 5, 2016 from 5 until 7 PM with a 7 PM prayer service at the West Funeral Home, West Fargo. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 11 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 127 2nd Ave. E, West Fargo with visitation one hour prior to the service.