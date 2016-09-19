Jerry Larson, 72

Jerry Larson, age 72, of Climax, MN passed away on Monday, September 12, 2016 at the Halstad Living Center, Halstad, MN.

Jerry Larson was born in Grand Forks, ND, March 6, 1944, to the late Joseph and Blanch (Knutson) Larson. He grew up in rural Climax, MN, and graduated from Climax High School in 1962. He enlisted in the US Army on June 23, 1965 to June 22, 1967. He farmed and grew seed potatoes, beans and wheat. . He married Carole Kragness in Hillsboro, ND on August 3, 1979.

During his many years of potato farming, Jerry served on many boards and received many awards including: President of the Red River Valley Potato Growers Association from 1976-1977, Meritorious Service Award from Red River Valley Potato Growers Association in 1983, he served as National Potato President from 1983-1984, North American Seed Potato Grower of the Year in 1991, Potato Man of All Season in 1999, and environmental Stewardship Award in 2000.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Carole of Climax, MN, 3 sons, Nathan (Michelle) Lindgren of Moorhead, MN, Daniel (Renae) Lindgren of Argyle, MN, and Benjamin (Tonya) Larson of Winston Salem, NC,11 grandchildren, 1 geat granddaughter, brother, Darrel (Kate) Larson of Grand Forks, sister Dianne (Paul) Brokke of Bozeman, MT and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Blanch Larson.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am ~ Saturday, September 24, 2016 at Climax Lutheran Church in Climax, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before Service.

Inurnment: Birgit Cemetery ~ Climax, MN

