Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report 09/19/2016

Still big schools of walleyes, saugers and bait roaming the middle section of Big Traverse Bay from west to east part of lake. Use electronics to locate fish. Most anglers pulling crankbaits with good success. Anchored up and jigging with frozen shiners is becoming more successful as water cools. Water temp on basin currently 62 – 64 degrees. Hot colors are gold and bright colors such as chartreuse and hot pink.

The Rainy River and 4 Mile Bay is a great option as shiners continue to move to the river. The river has not lit up yet although some schools of shiners and walleyes are starting to make their way. Jigging, and pulling crankbaits have been successful in getting eyes to bite.

Up at the Northwest Angle, the Walleye bite has been in 15-24 feet. Jigging on the Norman Rocks, Little Oak, Hay Island and NW Point effective. Hammered gold, orange and pink spinners are the colors of choice. The water temp. is around 61-62 degrees. With full moon, muskies have been active. Casting large crankbaits, bucktails, and topwaters are producing good numbers of 40-50+ inch fish.