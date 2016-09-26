ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting

Minutes August 16, 2016

Kolness called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 9:30 a.m. at the Blue Moose Restaurant, East Grand Forks, MN. Board Members present were Brian Clarke, Evan Hanson, Jim Guetter, Randy Bruer, Chris Mills, Bill Walters, Kevin Ricke, Rob Nudell, Mike Kolness and Lon Jorgensen. Shawn Yates was absent. Gary Jones, Julie Aumock, Judd Fredstrom and Becky Conati were also present. MONTHLY REPORTS: Motion by Jorgensen, seconded by Walters to approve the July 19, 2016 board meeting minutes as presented. UC Motion by Bruer, seconded by Walters to approve the agenda as modified with the addition of a lane change request as Action Item a. UC Motion by Hanson, seconded by Nudell to approve the August 2016 bill run totaling $50,051.23 including check numbers 40910-40951, the Expenditure/Revenue Report ending July 31, 2016, and a liquid asset fund transfer of $92,531.70 on July 28, 2016. UC CORRESPONDENCE/REPORTS & DISCUSSION ITEMS: Jones explained to members why the administrators’ workshop was postponed and that he is researching a new program that teachers can use as a tracking tool to find behavior interventions that work for students. Aumock gave a summary on the early childhood services that ASEC provides to the districts and congratulated districts who received state funding for pre-kindergarten programs this year. She updated members on which districts need to submit documentation to comply with MDE Fiscal Monitoring. Fredstrom told members that all districts’ CAP letters of assurance have been accepted by the MDE Monitor. Mills stated that a meeting would be taking place with the ASEC negotiators after today’s board meeting. ACTION ITEMS: Motion by Mills, seconded by Walters to approve lane change request from MA +15 to SP for DeAnn Donarski. UC The August meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, September 16th, 2016 at the Blue Moose Restaurant in East Grand Forks. Meeting was adjourned at 10:22 a.m. Rebecca L. Conati, Administrative Assistant Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (September 28, 2016)