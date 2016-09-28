Hector Arnold Reese, 90

Hector Arnold Reese was welcomed home to his heavenly father in the early morning hours of Monday September 26th 2016 at the age of 90 years 4 months and 2 days.

Hector was born the eldest child of Herbert and LouVicia (Foster) Reese in their home in Greenbush, MN. He was named for a great hero from one of his father’s favorite books, and spent the next 90 years living up to his namesake.

He lived and attended school in Greenbush, MN and in the summers of 1941 and 1942 at the ages of 15 and sixteen traveled to the Alaskan wilderness with his father to help build the Alcan Highway. He drove truck through notoriously rough terrain helping construct 1300+ miles of road connecting Alaska to the contiguous United States. From 1944 to 1946 Hector took a hiatus from school, answering his country’s call to service during World War-II. He enlisted in the Navy, crossing the Pacific 7 times and bearing witness to the great devastation of war. Upon returning home from war victorious, Hector fulfilled his promise to his mother, graduating from Greenbush High School in May of 1947 at the age of 21. He was truly a jack of all trades, but was most often remembered as a teacher, for his talent with mechanics, his skilled (and occasionally scary) driving, his dedication to his community, and his devotion towards peacekeeping. Hector served the community of Greenbush as chief of police, and Roseau County as a sheriff’s deputy for innumerable years and in 2009 was honored by the fraternal order of police for 60 years of service to the law. At the ripe old age of 29 Hector met and married the love of his life, Bernadette Ann Pulczinski. She took some convincing, but once they were married they remained devoted to each other, their faith, and their family for 60 years. Five months after Bernadette entered Heaven’s gates, she welcomed her love home. They are together, dancing to the music of the heavenly hosts. On any given day if you were to ask Hector how he was, he’d say FANTASTIC, and he was. He was a fantastic man, with a fantastic story, and he leaves behind a fantastic legacy. He was a pillar of the community and a hero to his family, his loss will be deeply felt by many.

Hector is survived by his children: Wende (Tim) Wehner- Harrisonville, MO, Cindy Hagen- Greenbush, MN, Jody (Bill) Stusynski- Dayton, MN, Pam (Danny) Dybedahl- Malung, MN, Hector (Josephine) Reese, Otter Tail, MN, Paula (Dennis) Filer- Greenbush, MN, Andrew (Stacy) Reese- Greenbush, MN, Gretchen (Brian) Berg- Greenbush, MN, Mark (Christine) Reese- Roseau, MN, Jeremy (Jamie) Reese- Karlstad, MN, Rachel (Rick) Stotts- Moorhead, MN, Benjamin (Erica) Reese- Karlstad, MN, Bridget (Kurt) Stenberg- Greenbush, MN, Jessica (Brandon) Kuznia- Greenbush, MN, Kara (Erik) Heggedal- Greenbush, MN, Merri (Nick) Vacura- Greenbush, MN, Vanessa (Joel) Bedow- Tyler, MN. 55 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren (with 3 more on the way). Siblings: Doris, Herbert Jr., and Virginia.

He is preceded in death by: His wife of nearly 61 years Bernadette, son Blaine, daughter Mary Louise, and Grandson Zach Stusynski. Parents: Herbert and LouVicia Reese. In laws: Vincent and Frances Pulczinski, Siblings: Gregory, Phillip, and Shirley Ann.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM, Saturday, October 1, 2016 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush.

Visitation will be held after 6PM, Friday, at the church with a Prayer Service at 7PM, with Rosary to follow. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.