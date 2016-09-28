LaValla pleads guilty in GoFundMe theft case



Sentencing is scheduled for October 19

Retina LaValla, 29, of Baudette, will avoid a jury trial after pleading guilty last week to two charges of theft relating to a GoFundMe account she started last fall for the families of three boaters missing on Lake of the Woods. The trial was set to begin September 28 in Koochiching County.

LaValla was charged last February with two counts of felony theft after the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office determined she had misappropriated funds from a crowd funding account. LaValla had set up a GoFundMe account in October 2015 to benefit the families of three boaters who went missing, and were later found dead, on Lake of the Woods.

