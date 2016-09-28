Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 September 21, 2015, 8:00 p.m. Staff Work Room, Karlstad, MN The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Wikstrom at 8:00 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members Burkel, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Swenson, Chair Wikstrom, Superintendent/Principal Sorgaard and Dean of Students Amb were present. We are Proud: • We are proud of our teaching staff for putting together the second annual Open House & Picnic. They organized, shopped, got donations, and worked to make the night a huge success. The teaching staff, administration, and many support staff donated their time. • We are proud of Roger, Jaron, Julie, Shawn, and Germaine for getting the school ready for the beginning of another year. • We are proud of Denise and Megan for their dedication to the school district. They spent countless hours this summer making sure everything was ready to go for the beginning of the school year. • We are proud of Mr. Amb for putting in much time and effort to make sure the school year started smoothly. Member Burkel moved and Member Olson seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Burkel seconded to approve the minutes of the August 17, 2016 regular meeting. UC Member Koland moved and Member Murray seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $37,769.66 $61,427.22 FOOD SERVICE 193.70 6,002.52 COMMUNITY SERVICE0.00 400.00 TOTAL $37,963.36 $67,829.74 Visitors present were Gretchen Baker, Ann Thompson, & Justina Pietruszewski. Member Swenson moved and Member Burkel seconded to accept the Assurance of Compliance with State and Federal Laws prohibiting discrimination. UC Member Murray moved and Member Sollund seconded to set the preliminary levy certification at the Maximum. UC Certified Levy Maximum Levy Levy Category 2015-16 2016-17 Difference General – RMV Voter $398,962.20 $418,820.83 +$19,858.63 General-RMV Other 45,335.78 47,879.64 +2,543.86 General – NTC Other-GENED: 8,844.01 3,807.51 (5,036.50) General –NTC Other-JOBZ: 103,516.18 88,719.17 (14,797.01) Community SERV- NTC Other: 25,581.00 24,644.88 (936.12) General Debt Service-NTC 186,425.86 220,180.22 +33,754.36 Total Levy $768,665.03 $804,052.25 +$35,387.22 Member Burkel moved and Member Swenson seconded to set the date and time for Canvassing the 2016 School Board Election for November 16 at 6:30 p.m. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Murray seconded to authorize David Sorgaard to act as the Identified Official with Authority for Tri-County School District. The Identified Official with Authority will assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their local education agency (LEA) or organization. UC Member Koland moved and Member Sollund seconded to approve the hiring of Laura Efta as Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Coordinator for the 2016-17 school year. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Burkel seconded to amend the contract of Kalli Peterson to a salary within Voluntary Pre-School Requirements for the 2016-17 school year. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Sollund seconded to approve the hiring of Morgan Koland as Part-time Paraprofessional in Pre-school for the 2016-17 school year. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Murray seconded to approve the hiring of Jarad Nelson as Head Baseball Coach for the 2016-17 school year. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Murray seconded to approve the hiring of Amanda Westervelt as Part-time Custodian for the 2016-17 school year. UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: Good Start of the School Year; ASVAB Testing; PSAT Testing; Homecoming; Sports Boosters Meeting; Repairs on Baseball Dugouts; Superintendent Sorgaard reported on the following: Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten; Small Gym Floor Progress; School Dietician; School Van Information Board Reports: NWRIC: Meeting Next Month Region I: Member Koland updated on the meeting. Member Burkel moved and Member Swenson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk _________________________ Next Meeting: October 19 at 8:00 p.m. 46