Loren Hoff, 74, of Oslo MN, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at LakeWood Health Center in Baudette, MN.

Loren Dale Hoff was born on January 8, 1942, in Grand Forks, ND, to Carl and Myrtle (Engstrom) Hoff. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Oslo before attending the Crookston Agricultral School (AC). Loren entered the Army National Guard in 1960 and served for two years. On March 1, 1961, Loren was married to Geraldine “Jeri” McGuire, and they continued to make their home in Oslo.

Loren spent almost his entire working life running heavy equipment for Gowan Construction of Oslo. In his younger years he worked a few odd jobs, one of which included climbing up and painting church steeples. After 40+ years of hard work, Loren was forced to retire from Gowan’s when his health began to fail him.

Loren and Jeri began to split their time between Oslo and their lake place in Baudette, MN. They spent most winters there and were “weekend warriors” in the summer. At the lake, Loren was able to pursue his pastime of fishing, and he especially enjoyed the spring sturgeon season. Loren enjoyed the peace and solitude “of his little piece of heaven” and especially enjoyed when his family came to visit. In the fall, he enjoyed deer hunting with his family and friends.

Loren was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oslo and was a member of the Oslo American Legion for 36 years.

Loren is survived by Jeri Hoff; his children, Rhonda (Jim) Tucker of Euclid, MN, Lionel (Sharla) Hoff of Oslo, MN, Ronald (Linda) Hoff of Oslo, and Valerie (Rick) Walker of Hoople, ND; grandchildren, Dillon (Aimee) Hoff, Ryan Walker, Amanda Hoff, Austin Hoff, and Wes (Tab) Parkhurst; great-grandchildren, Camden, Keira, and Jaida; and sisters, Eulaliah Zinki, Marilyn Dahlstrom, and June Swanson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Myrtle; and brother, Cameron Hoff.

Visitation: Friday, September 30, 2016, from 5-7, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM, in Zion Lutheran Church, Oslo, MN; and one hour prior to the funeral.

Funeral Service: Saturday, October 1, at 10:00 AM, in Zion Lutheran Church, Oslo.

Interment: Oak Park Lutheran Cemetery, rural Oslo.

Arrangements with DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN