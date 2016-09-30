Cause of elevator fire under investigation

The Kennedy Farmers Elevator burned to the ground early Wednesday morning, September 21. The fire was reported around 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, and fire crews from twelve local communities helped battle the flames.

According to manager Zach Beaudry, the elevator is a total loss. One grain bin was still standing after the fire, but he expected that would be a total loss as well, due to heat damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal. Beaudry said a “good guess” would be the boot was the cause. The boot is the area of the elevator below ground level, where grain is unloaded from trucks before being transferred to bins. The boot contains bearings which can get hot.

An independent investigator will likely be called in to verify the cause of the fire.

For more on this story, including a statement from Kennedy’s mayor and fire chief, see this week’s North Star News.