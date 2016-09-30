The artistry of wood carving

For Mitchell Peterson of rural Strathcona, his experience of working with wood began at a very early age when he pounded nails into a gymnasium’s wood flooring that his father, Kenneth Peterson, was installing. When Mitch got a bit older he began to dabble in carving small totem poles. Before long, he graduated to making taller ones.

Along with working as a carpenter and also spending 30 years at Polaris Industries as a welder, he continued to enjoy his wood working hobby.

“In the beginning I had nothing but chisels and knives to work with,” he said.

Today his workshop includes Dremel rotary tools, burning torches, band saws, sanders, a turning lay, and numerous other tools. He said that being a carpenter has enabled him to have pretty much all the tools he now needs.

