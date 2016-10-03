Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report 10/03/2016

The fall bite is on. Anglers are catching walleyes at many spots along the south shore including Long Point, Zippel Bay, Pine Island and the Lighthouse Gap. Key depths vary based on clarity of water and bait, but a good start is 20-24′. Jig and a minnow or frozen shiner is the go to with pink, chartreuse, and bubble gum the hot colors. Finding clean water is key to improving catch rate. Pulling spinners tipped with a minnow or trolling crankbaits have their place but most anglers finding success jigging.

The river is getting closer to prime time fall fishing as more shiners and walleyes move up river. It is showing improvement but it is not quite there yet. Jig and a minnow is producing some fish as river fishing ramps up. Sturgeon keep season ended September 30 and now we move to the catch and release season.

Up at the Northwest Angle the fish are chowing. Shiners are along points and in bays and the walleyes are right there with them. The areas between Flag Island and Oak Island, Little Oak Island, and Crowduck are holding lots of fish in the 8-15 foot range. On the Ontario side, crappies are electric. Finding deep holes with steep drop offs has been the go to near 30 feet deep. Walleyes are holding in 15-25 feet of water chasing emerald shiners. Jig and a minnow with bright colors and gold. Troll for muskies in 8-15 feet with big swim baits as the beasts are stocking up for winter. Resorts, guides, and general info at LakeoftheWoodsMN.com