Norman Roppe, 85

Norman Roppe of Strathcona, MN, passed away at his home while actively farming on Saturday, October 1, 2016 at the age of 85.

Norman’s funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2016, at 1:00 PM at the Roppe Family Farm, 10519 430th St. NW, Strathcona, MN, with Rev. Mark Matthews officiating. Interment will follow at the Huntly Cemetery, rural Strathcona, MN.

Visitation will be held from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM, with an 8:00 PM Prayer Service on Friday, October 7, 2016 at the Roppe Family Farm. Visitation will also be held an hour before the funeral service on Saturday.

Norman Ole Roppe was born March 7, 1931 on the Roppe Farm to Ole and Inga (Rud) Roppe. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. Norman attended country school in East Park Township, Marshall County.

On October 11, 1952 he was united in marriage to Mavis Dahl at First Lutheran Church in Middle River. To this union two children were born: Karen and Kevin.

Norman was drafted into the United States Army in 1952. He was stationed at Ft. Lewis, Washington for two years where he was a cook.

After returning from the service, Norman and his family moved to the cities. There he worked at an elevator and with the sanitation department. After a couple years Norman and his family returned to the farm, and began working with his father, Ole. Norman and Ole together raised dairy cattle, sheep, pigs, beef cattle, and small grain until Ole’s passing. Norman continued farming, with his son, Kevin joining him. Kevin took over in 1983, with Norman helping him until his death. Norman was a great help to his grandson, Alex as he started his first year of grain farming. Norman was helping Alex farm at the time of his death.

Norman’s love was working and family.

Norman liked to be busy farming, cutting hay, raking, combining, and anything to do with farming. One of his daily routines was driving around the section, checking the cattle and crops. Norman enjoyed going to the barn to do chores – especially feeding calves and hauling the daily manure out.

Norman was a member of Gustav Adolph Lutheran Church in Strathcona. He was also a member of the American Legion in Middle River. Norman served on several boards – Middle River Co-op Creamery (bringing in the last can of cream before it closed), East Park Township board, and the Middle River Co-op board.

Norman is survived by his children, Karen (Dexter) Gonsorowski of Viking, MN, and Kevin (Lynn Harnack) Roppe of Strathcona, MN; grandchildren, Darcy (Mike) Hestekind of Viking, MN, Lacie (Tom) Hovland of Red Lake Falls, MN, Lynsey (Darrin) Dvergsten of Greenbush, MN, and Alex Roppe of Strathcona, MN; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Hestekind of Newfolden, MN, Amanda (Codey) Olson of Viking, MN, Logan and Aiden Hovland, Addison, Lauren, and Derek Dvergsten; great great-granddaughter, Bristol Moen; sisters-in-law, Jean Patterson of Newfolden, MN and Janet (Duane) Lian of Grygla, MN; brothers-in-law, Elmer Dahl of Thief River Falls, MN, Arvin (Marvel) Dahl of Gatzke, MN, and Larry (Erma) Dahl of Gatzke, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mavis; parents, Ole and Inga Roppe; brothers, Mervin and Maurice; sisters, Ida Newman, Della Elseth, and Laura Roppe.

Family condolences may be sent to www.johnsonfuneralservice.com