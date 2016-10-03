Pamela Jo Blue, 59

Pamela Jo Blue, age 59, of Grand Forks, ND passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 1, 2016 surrounded by her family.

Pamela Jo Blue was born on April 29, 1957 in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of James and Wanda (Hjelmstad) Homer. Pamela grew up and attended school in Grand Forks, graduating from Central High School with the Class of 1975. In 1975 she married Chris Suedel in Grand Forks. She worked at Hugo’s until 1997 and then from 1997 to 2002 she worked for Amazon / Acme Electric in Grand Forks. In 1991, she was married to Donovan Blue in East Grand Forks. From 2002 to present she operated Bear Hugz in Grand Forks and was also a Foster Parent from 2009 to 2016.

Family members who survive Pamela include her children, Amy (Kevin) Anderson of Grand Forks, ND, Adam (Stephanie) Suedel of Grand Forks, ND and Donovan (Susie) Blue II of Grand Forks, ND; step-daughter, Mandy (Josh) Marcelin of Thompson, ND; grandchildren, Trey, Daniel, AnaLynn, Owen, Lexi and Bailey; one brother, Mick (Janice) Homer of Panama City, FL; sister, Linda (Mark) Fagerholt of Hoople, ND. Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, James and Wanda Homer and step-father, Aldon Stavig.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2016 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Saturday, October 8, 2016 in Dahl Funeral Home of East Grand Forks, MN

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota