Lake of the Woods County Commissioner Proceedings/Sept. 13, 2016

Commissioner Proceedings

September 13, 2016

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners Room.

Call to Order- Chairman Moorman called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners Ed Arnesen, Patty Beckel, Ken Moorman, Thomas Hanson and Buck Nordlof. Also present were: Deputy Auditor /Treasurer Stacy Novak, and Woody Fiala.

Approval of Agenda- Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Hanson and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

Approval of Minutes- Motion was made by Commissioner Beckel, seconded by Commissioner Hanson and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of August 30, 2016.

SOCIAL SERVICES-Claims- Motion was made by Commissioner Hanson, seconded by Commissioner Beckel and carried unanimously to approve the following claims against the county: Commissioners Warrants: $ 13,595.22; Commissioners Warrants: $13,376.72.

Social Service Director, Amy Ballard updated the board on her office moving progress and new employee starting.

AUDITOR/TREASURER

Claims- Motion was made by Commissioner Beckel, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue $32,020.83, Road & Bridge $61,117.44, Co. Develop $200.00, Natural Resource Enhancement $2,100.00, Solid Waste $33,536.09, EDA $44.56.

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: August 31, $265,213.81, August 31, $2,086.96, September 2, $689,476.38, September 8, $343,408.80.

Flu Shots- Motion was made by Commissioner Hanson seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to offer flu shots to all county employees for the fall of 2016. The county will only pay for vaccinations that are administered at the Government Center on the day designated for employees. The county will not pay for offsite vaccinations at any other locations or time.

EMERGENY MANAGEMENT- Chairman Moorman addressed the summary report regarding the installation of the tower repeater in NW Angle and the ancillary equipment at MNDOT Lude site. Three (3) vendor quotes were received for each project. The lowest quote for the repeater work was Midwest Steeplejacks of West Fargo, ND for $9,430 and the lowest quote for the two-way radio communications work was MidStates Wireless of Fargo, ND for $13,320.33.Motion was made by Commissioner Beckel, seconded by Commissioner Hanson and carried unanimously to approve the lowest quotes received by Midwest Steeplejacks and MidStates Wireless to complete the projects as noted. $9,430 with county share of $4,715.00 and the lowest quote for the two-way radio communications work was MidStates Wireless of Fargo, ND for $13,320.33 with county share of $6,660.17, with county cost share from the unallocated account.

PUBLIC WORKS-Drainage Improvements- Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board requesting approval for updated Drainage Improvement-Cost Share Procedures. Changes to the procedure include: hiring a private contractor to complete project rather than job/equipment share with county for more efficient progress, cleaner billing, and easier scheduling; projects will require a preliminary survey; the county reserves the right to provide survey and design services upon discretion; and individuals must contact at least 3 contractors from a listing of eligible contractors for quotes.

Motion- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the updated Drainage Improvement-Cost Share Procedures presented.

Drainage Improvement – Cost Share Procedures PREFACE- The following procedures have been established to provide guidance for drainage improvement projects deemed eligible for cost sharing by the County Public Works Director.

GENERAL GUIDELINES- County will share in the costs to hire a private contractor for approved drainage improvement projects. If a project involves multiple landowners, the landowners shall come to their own agreement regarding sharing of their portion of costs and other project details. A signed written agreement shall be provided to the County prior to project start. The party making the request is responsible for applying for the MPCA Storm Water Permit, if applicable. (Includes a $400 permit fee if disturbing more than 1 acre) All eligible projects shall include turf establishment to limit future erosion issues. Ditches must be constructed to County standards and inspected by the County Public Works Department Engineering Staff prior to turf establishment operations. Waste material shall be disposed of on adjacent property or in the most economical manner feasible. Contractors shall notify the County of start dates, ongoing status, and completion of project. PROCEDURES

An individual makes a request for drainage improvements to the County Public Works Department. County Public Works Department reviews the request and determines eligibility. Eligible projects will also require a preliminary survey. The County may provide survey and design services for an ineligible project at the discretion of the Public Works Director. The individual making the request shall contact at least three contractors. A list of contractors eligible to work in the public right of way is available. The County does not make recommendations. The project proposer may submit a quote to perform the work, provided they meet the eligibility requirements to work in the right of way. The contractors shall contact the Department for project details, specifications and applicable County standards. Quotes will be received and evaluated by the Public Works Department. Quotes will be by lump sum or by linear foot of ditch cleaned. Contractor performs the work. The contractor shall notify the Department of the ongoing status of the project. The Department will inspect ongoing work and notify the contractor of discrepancies. After the project is finished and has met Department final approval, the contractor will bill the individual and the County for their respective portions of the project.

Dedicated Ditch Fund- Motion was made by Commissioner Hanson, seconded by Commissioner Beckel and carried unanimously to approve a dedicated Ditch fund through budgeting.

NW Angle- Public Works Director, Tim Erickson updated the board concerning the road up at the NW Angle. Excess gravel is being used to add a small layer to a section of the road to hopefully improve it until more can be added next year.

Other- Commissioner Arnesen inquired about setting up a work session to update progress of old items of concern and identify continued needs for roads and trails throughout the county. The board set work sessions for Road Inventory and Beaver Issues on November 22, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. at the Highway Department and Budget review on October 13, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Room.

RECESS- The meeting was called to recess at 10:05 a.m. and reconvened at 10:16 a.m. as follows:

CLOSED SESSION- Motion was made by Commissioner Beckel, seconded by Arnesen and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 10:17 a.m. and open the closed session Pursuant to MN Statute 13D.03. Sub. 1(b), Union Discussion. Present were: Commissioners Moorman, Arnesen, Beckel, Hanson and Nordlof. Motion was made by Commissioner Hanson, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the closed session at 10:38 a.m. and re-opened the regular meeting.

OLD/NEW BUSINESS-File of Life Chairman Moorman updated the board concerning funds raised and options as to what materials to include in packets and how to best distribute. The board asked that a quote be put together for distribution costs before any formal action can be taken.

FAIR GROUNDS- County Fair Board Representative Nicole Hancock met with the board to update them on the fair. They are now able to receive grant dollars towards agricultural needs. A couple of projects being worked on include improving drainage, redoing the track, and better sound system. The grandstand was mentioned as a future area of concern. County Fair Board Representative Nicole Hancock thanked the board for their increased support of $25,000 for this year and asked board to consider that same requested amount in their upcoming budget meetings.

CORRESPONDENCE- The board reviewed the following: Thank-you from Guenin Family and North Star Invitation.

Recess- With no further business before the board, Chairman Moorman called the meeting to recess at 11:18 a.m.

