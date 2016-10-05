Ronald W. Sugden, 85, a lifelong Hallock area farmer and rancher, passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center on Friday, September 30, 2016. Ronald Wesley Sugden was born November 8, 1930 at Hallock to George Wesley and Hilda (Nyren) Sugden. He attended school in Hallock and the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston. On November 9, 1949 he married Gloria Ward in Stephen, Minnesota. The couple settled in Hamden Township where they farmed and raised dairy and beef cattle. Ron loved ranching and at the age of 64 he began working for Kelly Land Cattle Company in Wyoming. Ron worked there several years, haying, fencing and riding horse to check on livestock. When he returned from Wyoming he began raising ponies. Ron got his first horse at age 4 and as a young adult raised and raced horses. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Family members include his wife, Gloria; three sons, Jeffrey (Marlyce) Sugden, Lincoln, NB, William (Lori) Sugden, Hallock and Ronald (Patricia) Sugden, Battle Lake, MN; grandchildren, Tara, Megan, Christopher and Marc; great grandchildren, Cash, Zoey, Hannah, Max, Anya, William and Kajsa; a brother, Maurice (Dianne) Sugden and sister, Mona Hotten both of Hallock. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Lee David in 1973.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church at Hallock. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hallock. Rev. Marge Landwehr and Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding. Special music, Kristi Morrison, organist and Galen Nordin, soloist. Honorary casket bearers will be grandchildren, Dave Amann, Roger Anderson and Paul Carlson. Visitation will be held at Austin Funeral Chapel in Hallock on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.