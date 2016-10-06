GMR kindergartners learning environment enhanced

A couple students sit at a desk and write fall seasonal words that hang in front of their eyes, including apple, apple tree, fall, leaves, acorn, and autumn. They not only copy the word, but also draw or color the corresponding photo.

At another station, a couple other students sit on blue-colored cushioned seats with a CD player between them, each wearing their own set of headphones and their eyes not looking up from the book until it’s done. Each student holds on to one side of the book together and flips the pages at the sound of a beeping noise.

Two other students grab books from their reading box, a photo of them taped to front of it. In these boxes, students pull out stories from their reading series and paper ones they put together and sit at a third station, a raised red-cushioned bench, to read them. One of those paper books had the ABC’s, each letter marked on a red apple, and the students flip the pages as they sing through the ABC song.

This is the scene, along with some bits of laughter, on a Friday, September 30 morning and on many mornings in the Greenbush-Middle River (Greenbush site) Kindergarten classroom during what’s called “Daily Three Time”.

Thanks to a donation from the Greenbush Women of Today (WOT), GMR Kindergarten teacher Sheri Jerome purchased spaces more conducive to the Literacy Centers philosophy, an idea to give students the chance to learn in different and more flexible environments that fit them.

“They take it seriously all year. They love it,” Jerome said while the students worked in their different stations.

