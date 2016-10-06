Temporary lane closures Oct. 10-14 on Highway 2 Kennedy Bridge in East Grand Forks

Motorists on Highway 2 in East Grand Forks will experience temporary lane closures on the Kennedy Bridge as crews conduct previously scheduled inspections Oct. 10-14.

Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to a single lane each day during regular business hours. Drivers are urged to slow down, eliminate distractions and obey all signs.

A two-year project to reconstruct the bridge deck is scheduled to begin next spring. The redesign features a multi-use lane for bicycles and pedestrians.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.