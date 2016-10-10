Avis Olds, 98 of Minneapolis, MN died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday October 6, 2016. She is preceded in Death by her Parents Roal & Lydia (Wallin) Grover of Warroad, Husband John Olds of Baudette, Sons: John Leslie, Delbert Olds of WV, Wally Olds of Marine on St Croix, Glen Olds of Saint Paul, Daughter Iris Zempel of Cameron, WI, Grandson Craig Murphy of St Paul, and 8 Siblings.

She is survived by her son Larry Olds of Mpls, 3 Sisters: Frances Smith of Arizona, Ruth (Henry) Krell of Bloomington, Beatrice Peterson of Apple Valley,

5 Grandsons, 6 Granddaughters, 16 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great-Great Grandchildren as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Avis grew up in Oaks Township, south of Roosevelt, MN, where she taught School before Opening G & O (Grover & Olds) Dry Cleaners in Baudette with her husband John and Brother Walt. She was known for her crazy quilts and crocheted rugs. As the family historian she was quick to make connections and good at keeping up! She will be remembered for her smile.

A graveside Service was held on Saturday, Oct 8th at Silent City in Roosevelt, MN.