Doris M. Vasek, 84, of Tabor, MN died October 9, 2016 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Doris Mary Dubuque was born July 2, 1932 the daughter of Albert and Marguerite (Ferry) Dubuque at St. Michael’s Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Upon graduating from St. James Academy, she worked at St. Michael’s Hospital, Nodak Electric, and the Ramada Inn. On April 21, 1952, Doris was united in marriage to Henry Vasek at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks, ND. Henry and Doris lived on the family farm near Tabor, MN for 61 years where they raised six children. Doris continued to live there after Henry’s death in April, 2013.

Doris was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She served on the Parish Council and Liturgy committee. Doris was a Lector, Extraordinary Distributor of Holy Communion, as well as a member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters and the Altar Society. She was also involved with Agassiz Valley TEC.

In her free time, she was a 4-H Leader and a member of the Alvarado School Board for 21 years. She volunteered at the Good Samaritan in East Grand Forks, and at the Northwest Regional Development Commission in Warren, MN. Doris enjoyed reading mystery novels, baking, gardening and most of all spending time with her family.

She had a deep love for her family, friends, and her faith. Doris is survived by her children, Jim (Cindy) of Ramona, CA, Ron (Patty) of Tabor, MN, Carol Bye (Rick) of Warren, MN, Donna Pawlowski (Joe) of Bemidji, MN, Mike (Angie) of Fisher, MN; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, son, David and brother, Jerry Dubuque.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2016 in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Tabor, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday with a 4:00 p.m. rosary service and 7:00 p.m. vigil service in Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Visitation will continue at 9:00 a.m. in the church on Friday.

Burial: Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Tabor, MN. Lunch will follow the burial.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)