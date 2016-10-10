East Grand Forks, MN Water & Light Dept/ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 The Water, Light, Power and Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota will receive sealed bids for Water Treatment Chemicals for the year 2017 until 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 10, 2016, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened. The Specifications, together with all necessary forms and documents for bidders, may be obtained from the Secretary of the Commission at, 600 Demers Ave, PO Box 322, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Phone requests should be made to (218) 773- 0515, and information can be emailed to bidders. No bid will be considered unless sealed and filed with the Secretary of the Commission. Proposals and all supporting instruments must be submitted on the forms furnished by the Commission and must be delivered in a sealed envelope addressed to the Commission. The envelope shall be identified with the Bid No: #2017-01, the name and address of the Bidder, and the date and hour of the opening of bids. All bids shall be clearly marked with the notation “SEALED BID ENCLOSED” on the face thereof. NO FAX BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Commission reserves the right to hold any or all bids for a period of thirty (30) days after the day fixed for the opening thereof, and to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities. Dated this 6th day of October 2016 By Order of the: Water, Light, Power and Building Commission 600 Demers Ave PO Box 322 East Grand Forks, MN 56721 By Secretary to the Commission