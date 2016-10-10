Jack Dempsey Landon, 87, longtime resident of East Grand Forks, passed to a better place October 1st, 2016 at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston surrounded by family and compassionate staff. Jack was born in Crookston, the first of ten children, to John Homer Landon and Florence Ann Wavra Landon on December 22, 1928. His childhood was spent in Middle River and Hallock, MN where he was educated. At age of 16 he persuaded his father to enable him to join what was called the Army Air Force during WWII. Much of his time in the military was spent in Florida. Following military service, Jack studied engineering at UND in the early 1950s and was then employed in Milwaukee, WI where he operated a Compression Molding Machine constructing every manner of plastic products. He was also employed Agsco and Troyer Manufacturing in East Grand Forks for the duration of his career. While in training in Akron, Ohio, Jack met his beloved wife Jean and they had 11 wonderful years together, building a lake cabin, bowling and many other activities.

In 1972, Jack was afflicted with double brain aneurysms at which time he lost his wife. Jack persevered, moved back into his home and lived independently,. Throughout his life his activities included bowling on three leagues, serving as Boy Scout master, loyal American Legion and VFW member, big brother, gardener, church member, East Grand Forks Heritage Village and the Retired Men’s Club member. He was a long term member of First Lutheran Church in EGF. In 1984 Jack married Alva Amundson. In 1997, Jack lost his house to the flood and shortly thereafter lost his wife to Alzheimer’s. However, keeping busy, Jack met a special friend, Hilma Streich, and they had ten happy years together traveling to Hawaii, music fests, threshing bees, attending community events as well as playing cards, visiting friends and spending many winters in Arizona.

A true gentleman, Jack was always polite and friendly and there to help his family and friends; he donated his new garage to Heritage Village after the flood of 1997. He loved music, singing and dancing, family reunions, his lake cabin, his dogs, and the “good ol’ days” and was just good natured in spite of his frustrations with his difficulty to communicate.

Jack is survived by sisters, Gloria Seaworth, Von Ormy, TX, Mavis Nelson (Lowell), Grand Forks, Ricki Cieslak (John), Scottsdale, Celia Woodward, Omaha, Faith Rud (Larry) Warren, and brothers, Wendell, EGF/Dorothy, and Les, Phoenix, many other stepchildren, and nine nieces and nephews and “grands”, as well as a dear friend since college, Ray Kobe of Michigan and Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Linda and brother Harold, attentive stepdaughter, Carol “Corky” LaVelle McKinnon and all of his aunts and uncles and Hilma Streich. We were fortunate to have had him in our lives and cherish our memories of ambition, perseverance, good humor and sweet smile.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2016 in First Lutheran Church, 203 5th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Friday in First Lutheran Church

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN.

