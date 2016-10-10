A Memorial Service for John Bey of Baudette, MN will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 10:00AM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Elm Park Cemetery in Baudette, MN.

John Edward Bey, 75 died Tuesday October 4, 2016. John passed away at the Villa Maria in Fargo, North Dakota. John was born to Geraldine and Glen Bey on July 12, 1941. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin. John graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He met the love of his life Jean and they were married December 20, 1960. John joined the Air Force in 1960. He spent the next 20 years serving his country in Okinawa, Vietnam, Illinois, Indiana, California, Thailand, Italy and finally in Minnesota. After he retired john spent his time being very active in various clubs. He is a life member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion, VFW and Elks Lodge. He was also the 6th district commander in the American Legion. John is preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother In law. He is survived by his wife Jean Bey, son Timothy (Deb) Bey Baudette, Minnesota Daughter Sara (John) Jonassen Rainy River, Ontario, and Sister Lenore Smith Chicago Illinois. Grand children Brandy, Carie, Braun, Michael, Timothy, Jarred, Rian and Kodi.