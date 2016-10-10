Ronald Brewer, 83, of Roseau, MN, died on Monday, October 3, 2016 at his daughter’s home in Grand Forks, ND, while under Hospice Care.

Ronald Eugene Brewer, the son of William Hoyt and Ruth Irene (Thompson) Brewer, was born April 11, 1933 at Rushville, Illinois. He grew up and attended school in Illinois. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953 and served for 20 years. He was discharged in 1973. He then returned to Illinois and worked on river boats.

He was married to Margie Friesner Serrano on June 23, 1975 in Roosevelt, MN. He was employed by the R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company in Dwight, Illinois for 12 years until retirement and moved to Roosevelt, MN where he worked part-time at Knutson Hartz in Roosevelt. They moved to Roseau, MN in 2004 and have lived there since.

Ronald enjoyed cooking, country music, FOX news and especially, spending time with the grandkids.

Survived by wife—Margie of Roseau, MN.

Son—David Brewer of Nevada; Daughters—Renee (Randie) Johnson of Grand Forks, ND and Teresa (Derek) Radford of Roseau, MN.

Step-children—Carolyn Skogstad of Roseau, Walter “Ray” (Stacey) Schubert of Florida, Carmen Feiner of Maine, Jennifer Sakurai of California and Karen Serrano of Roseau.

Grandchildren: Noah, Isaac, Hannah, Benjamin, Ophelia, Connie, Cody & David.

Great-grandchildren: Kamber, Rileigh, Owen, Oz, Ina, Odin, Rylan, Aiden & Ezra.

His sister—Patsy Behymer of Scottsville, Illinois.

Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister—Peg Behymer.

A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, October 9, 2016 in the Williams Community Church in Williams, MN with Pastor John Johnson, officiating. Music was provided by Amber Moyer. Honorary Pallbearers were Noah, Isaac, Benjamin & Dan Johnson, Jeremy Grindeland & Cody Skogstad. Military Honors were provided by the Roseau Memorial Honor Guard. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush, MN.