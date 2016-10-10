Water, Light, Power and Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota/proceedings Sept 12, 2016

Water, Light, Power and Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota September 15, 2016

Minutes of the regular meeting of the Water, Light, Power and Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota held September 15, 2016 at 5:00 P.M. Present: Loven, Quirk, Tweten Absent: Grinde It was moved by Commissioner Tweten seconded by Commissioner Quirk that the minutes of the previous meeting of September 1, 2016 be approved as read. Voting Aye: Loven, Quirk, Tweten Voting Nay: none It was moved by Commissioner Quirk seconded by Commissioner Tweten to authorize the Secretary to issue payment of the recommended bills and payroll in the amount of $1,157,692.29. Voting Aye: Loven, Quirk, Tweten Voting Nay: none It was moved by Commissioner Quirk seconded by Commissioner Tweten to approve the quote from Border States Electric in the amount of $23,335 to replace the lights at the DSC truck bay and storage area with LED lighting. Voting Aye: Loven, Quirk, Tweten Voting Nay: none It was moved by Commissioner Tweten seconded by Commissioner Quirk to designate Commissioner Quirk and Commissioner Grinde as representatives for the negotiation sub-committee for the Teamsters Union 120 employees. Voting Aye: Loven, Quirk, Tweten Voting Nay: none It was moved by Commissioner Tweten seconded by Commissioner Quirk to authorize signing the agreement to execute the USGS Annual Cost Share Agreement and payment of the EGF contribution as budgeted. Voting Aye: Loven, Quirk, Tweten Voting Nay: none It was moved by Commissioner Quirk seconded by Commissioner Tweten to authorize implementation of a US Bank purchasing card system to replace our present card system. Voting Aye: Loven, Quirk, Tweten Voting Nay: none It was moved by Commissioner Tweten seconded by Commissioner Quirk to accept the quote from Midwest Refrigeration n the amount of $15,470 for the removal and disposal of the existing condensing unit and installation of a new unit for the WTP carbon dioxide system. Voting Aye: Loven, Quirk, Tweten Voting Nay: none It was moved by Commissioner Quirk seconded by Commissioner Tweten to authorize the Civil Service secretary to send an official letter to offer Keith Mykleseth the General Manager position for the Water & Light Department. Voting Aye: Loven, Quirk, Tweten Voting Nay: none It was moved by Commissioner Quirk seconded by Commissioner Tweten to adjourn to the next regular meeting on October 6, 2016 at 5:00 P.M. Voting Aye: Loven, Quirk, Tweten Voting Nay: none Lori Maloney Secretary (October 12, 2016)