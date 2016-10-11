Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report 10/10/2016

Just like that another fall weekend goes by. Walleyes and saugers have the feed bag on! 15-25 feet of water with a jig and a minnow is the ticket. Hot colors are bright colors especially when its cloudy. Fish are being caught across the south shore with a good mix of charter and personal boats enjoying the hot fall fishing. Heading north has yielded many fish as well near Hay Island and NW Point. Schools of jumbo perch are often mixed in with walleyes with reports of a few in the mix to dozens.

The Rainy River is improving as anglers are catching some walleyes at various spots from the mouth up to Frontier Landing. There have been a couple of good runs of shiners so far and current looks good. Some bait dealers are finding nice walleyes in their minnow nets. Fishing continues to improve. The sturgeon are surging with many good reports of sturgeon caught and released.

Up at the Northwest Angle, guides are targeting 15-25 feet on the around Oak Island, Hay Island and various underwater points and holes. Jig and a minnow combo has been best but some are boating fish with spinners or crankbaits as well. On the Ontario Side, water temps are around 52 degrees and anglers are targeting depths of 12-18 feet on reefs and points or 20-35 foot holes in current areas. Most anglers are using jig and a minnow. Falcon Island, Firebag, and McPherson Island have been hot. Jumbo perch are being found in deeper water as well. Anglers are finding slab crappies as well in 30 foot holes. Resorts and guides at LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.