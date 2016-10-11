Nadine Skytland, 93

Nadine Mae Skytland, 93, was born May 3, 1923 in Strathcona, Minn. She passed away at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minn., surrounded by family on October 2, 2016, at the age of 93 years, 4 months, and 29 days.

She is survived by daughters, Eileen (Terry) Thompson, and Clarine Wagner; son, Adrian (Mary) Skytland; grandchildren, Marlowe (Karli) Houle, Kimberli (Rovert) Kerr, Carmon (Julie) Titus III, Kristin Rademacher, Benjamin (Anne) Thompson, William (Kristi) Olson, Robert Olson, Tammy (Kevin) Hart, Terri (Brian) Muray, Toni (Jeffrey) Shafland, Gilbert (Lynn) Olson, and Becki (Benjamin) Hedstrom; 35 great grandchildren; 23 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Donna Yadon, Gloria Eccles, and JuneAnn Avery; sister-in-law, Dorothy Eccles; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Skytland; daughters, Carol Skytland and Judy Houle; granddaughter, Michelle Houle; parents Harry and Clara Eccles; brothers, Cameron (Evelyn) Eccles and Nolan Eccles, Sr.

Nadine loved her family, the MN Twins, donuts, bingo, debating politics, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Visitation was Thursday, October 6, at Holcomb Henry Boom Purcell Funeral Home in Shoreview, Minn. The Memorial Service was Friday, October 7, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Interment at Lakota, North Dakota.

Memorials preferred to donor’s choice.