NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING/Karlstad, MN EDA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Karlstad E.D.A. of the City of Karlstad, Kittson, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on October 19, 2016 in the City Office, at 6:00 p.m.

The hearing will be held for the purpose of:

Possible land sale: Section 24,TWP 159, Range 46, West Hwy 59

(the old Black Bear Grill Property)

All persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in written form.

By order of the Karlstad City Council

Sue Dufault

Clerk/Treasurer