NW RIC BOARD MEETING

August 1, 2016

NW RIC Office

6:00 PM

NW RIC Board members present included Jim Christianson, Katie Langen, Nicolette Leach, Laurie Stromsodt and Alan Swanson. Also present Special Education Director Tammy Nielsen, newly hired Director Kyle Erickson, Superintendent Bob Jaszczak and School Psychologist Jeremy Sollund.

Vice Chairperson Christianson called the NW RIC Board Meeting to order.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the agenda as presented. Moved by Swanson, seconded by Langen. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the minutes of the June 6, 2016 regular business meeting. Moved by Langen, seconded by Leach. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the July 2016 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $13,222.59. Moved by Stromsodt, seconded by Langen. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the July 2016 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $25,565.42. Moved by Leach, seconded by Swanson. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the following contracts for 2016-17 School Year: Roseau School Psychologist Services; Warroad School Psychologist Services; Marshall County Central Building Rental; Northwest Community Action Headstart Paraprofessionals; Bemidji Regional Inter-District Council (BRIC) – Vision Orientation & Mobility Consultant; Thief River Falls School District – RIC sells Deaf/Hard of Hearing Services. Moved by Stromsodt, seconded by Langen. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the 2nd t reading of changes to the following NW RIC Board Policies: 102 – Equal Educational Opportunity; 206 – Public Participation in School Board Meetings; 402 – Disability Nondiscrimination; 410 – Family and Medical Leave; 413 Harassment and Violence; 414 – Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect and Abuse; 415 – Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults; 416 – Drug and Alcohol Testing; 417 – Chemical Use and Abuse; 418 – Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School; and 420 – Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions. Moved by Langen, seconded by Leach. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the resignation of Steven Levenhagen effective June 29, 2016. Moved by Swanson, seconded by Langen. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the bid for purchase of NW RIC vehicle, 2017 Ford Fusion S, from Nelson Auto at the cost of $18,857.72. Moved by Langen, seconded by Stromsodt. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve advertising and seeking bids for the sale of the 2006 Ford Taurus, 4-door. Mileage 130,300. Sealed bids to be submitted to the Director by 4:00 p.m. on Sept 30, 2016. Moved by Stromsodt, seconded by Langen. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve hiring Deb Davidson for Blind/Vision Impaired and Early Interventionist for the 2016-17 school year. Moved by Stromsodt, seconded by Langen. Motion Carried.

The Special Education Director presented the following reports:

New Special Education Teacher Training – August 18, 2016

Fall Workshop Schedule for NW RIC Staff

August 23rd – Staff Meeting – All Day

August 24th – Teacher Evaluation process work (all day/all staff)

August 25th – Work in districts or NW RIC Office

August 30th, 31st, & Sept 1st – Staff workshop days – work in NW RIC Office or assigned districts

Cash Flow

Cash Expenditures

Motion was made by Swanson to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Stromsodt. Motion Carried. Meeting adjourned.

The next regular NW RIC Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 3, 2016 at 6:00 PM at the NW RIC Office.