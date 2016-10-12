Raymond Broadwell, 62

Raymond Broadwell, age 62, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2016, at his home.

Raymond was born on February 20, 1954 to the late Raymond and Charlotte (Benson) Broadwell. He was raised in Mentor, MN, and then later outside Thompson, ND. He first learned how to be a mechanic from his father and then attended many different classes over the years to hone his skills and during his career he worked for Eide’s and Crown Motors. He was married to Beth Friebohle on September 2, 1988 until her untimely passing on October 10, 2002. He then married Linda Braun on September 18, 2009. In his free time he greatly enjoyed the great outdoors; especially fishing and hunting anything he could by any means he could.

Raymond is survived by his wife Linda Broadwell of Grand Forks, ND; children, Angel Lowe of Fort Bragg, CA; Raymond (Becky Cournia) Broadwell of Grand Forks, ND; Rachael (Collin) Newberry of Columbia, SC; Leslie (Shannon) Laber of Grand Forks, ND; April Preston of Grand Forks, ND; and Leroy Braun of Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Brenden, Joseph, and Kadyn Hagl; Malachi, Xander and Parker Preston; Hailey and Caleb Hill; Johnathan Smith; and Maverick Newberry; and brother Randy Broadwell in Oklahoma City, OK; as well as many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beth Broadwell; parents, Raymond and Charlotte Broadwell; brother Robert Broadwell; and grandson, Jameson Preston.

Funeral Service: 1:00 pm ~ Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Internment: Lakeside Cemetery ~ Mentor, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota