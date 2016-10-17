Audrey M. Pederson, 79

Audrey M. Pederson, age 79 of Sartell and formerly of Greenbush, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at St. Benedict’s care center in St. Cloud Audrey was born on July 25, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Edward and Irene (Lenzyk) Arndt. She married Earl Pederson in 1963 in Chicago and they moved to Greenbush in 1970. In addition to raising their children, Audrey owned and operated Little Greenhouse in Greenbush. Audrey moved to the St. Cloud area in 2001. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish where she also volunteered and was a teacher’s assistant at the school for several years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and the St. Cloud Fun Singers. Audrey was an avid gardener, loved tending flowers and was known for her green thumb. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Richard) Ryan of Seattle, WA, John Mason of Long Beach, CA, Amy Lane (Todd Devenay) of Seattle, WA, Peter Pederson (Angie Mundis) of St. Cloud; many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Phyllis) Arndt, Lacrosse, WI; and sister, Jane Glowinski of Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl in 1994. A Memorial service will be held 12:00PM, Friday, October 21, 2016 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush with Fa. Luis Buitron presiding. Interment services will be held at Pelan Pioneer Cemetery. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush. An online guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com (Collins Funeral Home)