Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota Proceedings September 26, 2016

The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, September 26, 2016, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Palmiscno called the meeting to order. Board members present: Black, Palmiscno, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: None Simonson moved to approve the agenda as presented. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on September 12, 2016. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to create an additional 1.0 FTE English Learner teaching position. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to ratify the Work Agreement with the Teamsters Local #120 – Maintenance dated July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to ratify the Work Agreement with the Teamsters Local #120 – Food Service dated July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018. Simonson seconded the motion. Upon vote being taken, the motion was defeated. Simonson moved to purchase one 2017 Suburban through Nelson Auto Center at the state bid price of $42,902.87. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the proposed contract with School Management Services. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to accept the following resignations: Baillee Lovell, Paraprofessional effective October 7, 2016 Jenny Milling, Food Service effective September 22, 2016 Kali Buske, Paraprofessional effective September 25, 2016 Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to hire the following people: Meagan Stefan, SH Custodian beginning October 3, 2016 Ashley Pavlish, SP Paraprofessional 7.5 hours per day beginning September 26, 2016 Bernadine Burke, NH Paraprofessional 3 hours per day beginning September 21, 2016 Karen Mattison, Bus Paraprofessional Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to hire Dawn Peterson as an EL teacher beginning at M20, Step 6 – $45,496.70 beginning September 27, 2016. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to pay Patrick Garry a stipend of $1,000 per month for ten months from approximately August 15th through June 15th each school year. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to hire the following bus drivers for the 2016-17 school year: Route 1 a.m. & p.m. Andy Gleich Route 2 a.m. & p.m. OPEN ROUTE Route 3 a.m. & p.m. Jennifer Oatman Route 4 a.m. & p.m. Tina Fontaine Route 5 a.m. & p.m. Steve Magenau Route 6 a.m. & p.m. Rick Pesch Route 7 a.m. & p.m. Jan Yanish Route 8 a.m. & p.m. Dave Aarvig Route 9 a.m. & p.m. Mark Kudryavtsev Route 11 a.m. & p.m. Theresa Johnson Route 12 a.m. & p.m. Bernadine Burke Route 13 a.m. & p.m. Connie Rasmussen Route 14 a.m. & p.m. Eric Dragonetti Route 15 a.m. & p.m. Patty Burton Route 18 a.m. & p.m. Darryl Hanson Route 19 a.m. & p.m. Richard Bjorge Preschool Route 1 Connie Rasmussen Preschool Route 12 Patty Burton Preschool Route 19 Richard Bjorge Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved that the following paraprofessionals have met the requirements as per the MSEA Master Agreement to receive an additional $2.00 per hour in salary: Wanda Langerud Bernadine Burke Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to approve a childcare leave of absence for Chelsey Lee from approximately November 11, 2016, through February 3, 2017. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the September 13, 2016, payroll in the amount of $11,738.26. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Simonson moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Cabelas Central Middle School Outdoors Club $1,000.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $1,000.00 Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #109492 through #109619 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $276,396.34 Food Service Fund 02 11,590.80 Community Education Fund 04 4,754.75 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 0.00 Activity Fund 21 10,137.39 Electronic Fund Transfers 214,927.54 Total Payments $517,806.82 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:25 p.m. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (October 19, 2016)