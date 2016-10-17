Donald P. Krueger, 89

Donald P. Krueger, age 89 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2016 at Valley Memorial Homes, Woodside Village in Grand Forks, ND.

Donald Paul Krueger was born on April 22, 1927 in East Grand Forks, MN the son of Richard and Ophelia (Marks) Krueger. Don grew up in East Grand Forks and attended school at the Crookston AC, graduating in 1945. Following his high school graduation, he joined the United States Army. After his discharge, he returned to East Grand Forks where he farmed his entire life before retiring in 1975. He moved to Tufte Manor in Grand Forks in November of 2013 and moved to Woodside Village in 2016. Don was known to everyone as “Uncle Don”. He truly enjoyed hosting parties for family & friends in his home as well as taking lunch to the family and farm crews in the fields. Don was a lifetime member of First Lutheran Church and also belonging to the Heritage Center in East Grand Forks.

Family members of Don include his brother, Leon (Arlene) Krueger of East Grand Forks; sisters, Dorothy Fore of East Grand Forks, MN and Delores Clarksean of Cavalier, ND along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Krueger; sister Margaret Redmer and brothers-in-law Orville Fore, Ray Redmer and Paul Clarksean.

A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Tufte Manor and also the staff of Woodside Village for the wonderful care that was given to Don.

The family has requested that memorial’s be designated to First Lutheran Church or to the Heritage Center in East Grand Forks, MN

Blessed be the memory of Donald P. Krueger

Funeral Service: 11:30 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 in First Lutheran Church, 203 5th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 9:30 – 11:30 on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 in First Lutheran Church

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com