George John Poole, 91

George John Poole, the son of the late John G. and Hilma (Anderson) Poole, was born on Sept. 1, 1925, on the family farm in Jupiter Twp. of Kittson Co., near Kennedy, MN. He attended school and grew to manhood there and was baptized and confirmed at East Emmaus Lutheran Church near his home. George enlisted in the U.S. Army in Sept. of 1950 and, following discharge in Sept. of 1952, returned to the family farm. On April 10, 1955, George was united in marriage to Iris Rydberg at Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Halma, MN. They moved to Los Angeles, CA, where he was employed as a machinist for Cannon Electric. In 1959, they moved to St. Paul, MN, and in 1962, George began his employment with MNDOT. They moved to Crookston in 1963, and then to Karlstad in 1981, where George continued with MNDOT until retirement in 1991. In 2000, they moved to rural Greenbush and, since Sept. of 2015, they have resided at LifeCare Greenbush Manor where George passed away on Tues. evening, Oct. 11, 2016, at the age of 91 years, 1 month and 10 days. George was a long-time member of Hegland Lutheran Church near Strandquist. He loved the Lord and enjoyed snowmobiling, gardening, fishing, deer hunting, camping and the outdoors in general. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Iris; five daughters: Kristie (Mike) Smith, of Minot, ND, Vickie Poole, of Greenbush, Sharon (Mark) Kinde, of St. Anthony, MN, Michelle (Brian) Sailer, of Moorhead, MN and Loralee (Todd) Waage, of Greenbush; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; one brother: Kenneth Poole, of Thief River Falls, MN; one sister: Viola Carlson, of Wyoming, MN; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. George was preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Virgil and three sisters: Edith, Martha and Ruth. (Collins Funeral Home)