Irene Adele (Vacura) Svir, 86

Irene Adele (Vacura) Svir was born to Emil and Elsie Pearl (Goodwin) Vacura on July 13, 1930 on a farm south of Badger in Barnett Township of Roseau County in Minnesota. She attended country school and graduated from Badger High School. She attended Teacher’s Training in Thief River Falls and taught in rural schools. Irene worked at the Badger school as a teacher’s aide for several years and she always enjoyed hearing from former students.

Irene married Jerry Svir on July 28, 1951. They were blessed with three children; Jerry M., Karla, and James. They farmed in Nereson Township. Irene moved to Oak Crest Assisted Living in 2009 and to Roseau Manor in 2014. She enjoyed reading and collecting china cups and many other items. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Faith Ladies Aide, VFW Auxiliary, taught Sunday School, was a Fire Warden, the Northland Threshing Bee, the Western Fraternal Lodge #219 and a noted Friend of Education. She passed away on October 10, 2016 at LifeCare Roseau Manor at the age of 86.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; brothers, Emil Vacura and Robert Vacura and sister, Lucille Thompson.

She is survived by her children; Jerry (Bonnie) of Osakis, MN, Karla (Elwood) Vanden Berge of Corsica, SD, and James (Ruthann) of Badger, MN; brothers, Morris (Sharon) Vacura and David Vacura both of Badger, MN; sisters-in-law, Barbara McFarlane of Roseau, MN, Vivian Peterson of Badger, MN, Rose Massey of Woodbridge, VA and Violet Svir of Roseau, MN; grandchildren, Helene (Layne) Danielson, Tracy (Grady) Third, Michael (Amanda) Svir, Davis (Teresa) Vanden Berge, Ryan Vanden Berge, Lacey Vanden Berge, Zachary (Jenna) Svir, Raichl (Luke) Ratchenski, and Amy Svir; and great-grandchildren, Atlie and Etta Danielson, Cole and Cody Vatnsdal, Axton and Beckett Svir, Madison and Harper Vanden Berge, and Emma Ratchenski.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, October 15th at Faith Lutheran Church in Badger, MN. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at Barnett National Cemetery.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com