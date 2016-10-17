Irene E. Battles, 82

A Funeral Service for Irene E. Battles of Roosevelt, MN will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 1:00PM at the Roosevelt American Legion Hall in Roosevelt, MN. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2016 from 5-7PM. Interment will be held at Silent City Cemetery in Roosevelt, MN.

Irene passed away on Monday, October 10, 2016 at LakeWood Care Center in Baudette, MN at the age of 82.

Irene Elizabeth Battles was born on September 15, 1934 to Gus and Hannah (Swenson) Pederson in Roosevelt, MN. Irene attended grade school in Roosevelt and graduated from Williams High School in 1952.

She married Harvey Battles of Roosevelt, MN on March 31, 1953. Irene and Harvey had three sons and Irene was a homemaker until the kids grew and she started working at Marvin Windows and Door in Warroad, MN. She retired from Marvin’s in 1999 after more than 19 years with the company. Irene enjoyed the outdoors. She absolutely loved to pick blueberries and she also planted trees for the MNDNR in the Beltrami Island State Forest. She helped her brother Sid Pederson harvest potatoes on his farm by hand; she also had a large garden of her own. Irene most of all enjoyed the times she and Harvey would take the grandchildren camping, she really cherished their time together. She was known for her fabulous cooking and baking.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; her parents, brother, Sid Pederson; grandson, Austin Battles.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Battles of Roosevelt, MN, Rodney (Janet) Battles of Roosevelt, MN, Keith (Kaylyn) Battles of Roosevelt, MN; grandchildren, Derrick McFarlane, Rachel Pearce, Lacey Battles, Daniel Battles, Ryan Battles, Nicole Gravelle, Dale Battles, Melanie Hites, Jeremy Battles, John Battles, Jamie Battles; step-grandchildren, Terry Joe Lindgren, Brandy Brydon, Preston Fish; nine greatgrandchildren; siblings, Helen Alberg of the Twin Cities, Evelyn Iacarella of the Twin Cities, Harry (Jean) Pederson of Roosevelt, MN as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.