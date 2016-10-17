A Memorial Visitation will be held for Lyle Otto on Friday, October 14, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm, at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, MN, with a Devotional Service at 7:00 pm. Burial will be at a later date.

Lyle Allen Otto was born on October 5, 1974 in Baudette, MN to Martin and Marla (Hasbargen) Otto. He attended school in Warroad, MN and graduated in 1993. After high school Lyle attended college to be a diesel mechanic and decided he wanted to drive the big rigs instead. For the last nine years he was employed by Overbye Trucking.

On December 4, 2010, Lyle married the love of his life Melody Nollet at the Penturen Church in Beltrami Island State Forest. Lyle said “We had a fairytale wedding, in that we made it our own.” In high school Lyle played football and hockey, he loved to watch sports especially the Minnesota Wild. Lyle enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors primarily during fall and winter, and no matter where Lyle went his dogs were by his side. Lyle was the protector of his family and cared very deeply for his loved ones; he was always there to lend a helping hand at a moment’s notice.

Lyle was preceded in death by his grandparents; second mom, Donna; an aunt and two uncles; nephew, Jacob and niece, Charlie Martin.

His is survived by his loving wife, Melody Otto; father, Martin (the late Donna) Otto; mother, Marla (Rodney) Hasbargen; siblings, Merton (Melina) DeWitt, Mike (Carla) Johnson, David (Miranda) Johnson, Terry (Abby) Johnson, Shayne (Kendra) Otto, Faythe (Charlie) Martin, Jeremiah Hodgson. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many very special friends.