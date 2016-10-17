Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, September 12, 2016, beginning at 7:30 PM in the ITV Computer Lab.

1. Call to Order at 7:34 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Connie Creviston, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt and Stacey Warne 1. 3. Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson Visitors Present: Ryan Bergeron, Becky Dostal, Katie Schaan, and Talon Hilligas 2. Visitor Comments 3. Minutes 3. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the August 2nd, 2016 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Swenson. 3. 2. Recommended motion: Member Dostal moved to approve the minutes of the August 23rd, 2016 Special Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Christianson. 4. Consent Agenda 4. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Swenson to approve the payment of bills check # 57024 through check # 57076 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated September 3rd, 2016 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Isane. 5. Additional Agenda Items 6. Communications 6. 1. Superintendent 6. 1. a. Building and Grounds • Base boards for gym are here and need to line someone up for install when school is not in session. Also repairing the water heater. 6. 1. b. Badger School District Financial Audit • Brady Martz is in the process of completing audit • Anticipated date for audit presentation is during the regular October board meeting. 6. 1. c. Badger School District “Back to School” open house • September 1st • “open house” provided opportunity for students, parents and community members to visit our school buildings and with our staff members • Ice Cream Sundaes were provided • *see attached 6. 1. d. Fall Workshop • August 30th – September 1st • “new” teachers reported for orientation on August 29th 6. 1. e. Student Enrollment Numbers • As of September 9th, 2016 : Badger Enrollment is: 255 • September 9th, 2015 : Badger Enrollment was: 255 • *see attached 6. 1. f. Long Term Substitute Health and Physical Education • Kim Langlie is recommendation to serve as long term substitute teacher • A teaching variance application has submitted as needed to teach Physical Education 6. 1. g. Badger School District Certified Staff update • Mrs. Katie Laugen, 6th grade teacher has been granted variance by the Minnesota Department of Education • Mrs. Brienne Miller has been granted a “community expert” variance to teach Elementary Special Education teacher. 6. 1. h. Badger School District Non-Certified Staff • Mrs. Rhena Storo has been recommended for food service assistant • Mrs. Storo has 16 years of food service experience • Interview committee consisted of: Mr. Jim Christianson, Mr. Jaime Isane, Mrs. Jody Randall, and Superintendent Tom Jerome 6. 1. i. Minnesota School Board Association Statewide Advocacy Tour • MSBA is hosting a series of regional meetings throughout the fall • Tuesday, September 20th • 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. in Thief River Falls • *If you wish to attend meeting, please register for ever at: www.mnmsba.org 6. 1. j. Minnesota Rural Education Association • MREA is hosting a series of regional meetings throughout the state • Meeting is intended to present educational issues and gather input on issues that matter most to rural education. • Tuesday, September 13th : 7:00 -9:00 • Thief River Falls 6. 1. k. Minnesota Rural Education Association Annual Conference • Sunday, November 13th – Tuesday, November 15th • “Making Teaching Matter” Conference will take place in Brainerd • Please let me know as soon as possible if you wish to attend conference 6. 1. l. Badger School District Seniority and Teacher Certification List • Has been posted and presented to Education Association for review/approval • Certification will be presented to board in October for approval 6. 1. m. K9 Security • K-9 Security has been in place for several years • Trained dogs visit school periodically throughout the year • No student has ever disciplined for possession of ammunition while Superintendent Jerome has been serving the Badger School District. (2010 – present) 6. 1. n. Minnesota Association of School Administrators / Minnesota Department of education “Back To School” conference. • August 8th-10th • “Back to School” Superintendents Conference • Conference was led by Commissioner of Education Brenda Casselius, the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Association of School Administrators 6. 1. o. Border State Bank • Facilitated a fundraising drive to collect school supplies • Supplies were donated to school and distributed to students and classrooms in need within the district 6. 1. p. Badger School District Preliminary 2016 payable 2017 Levy Report 6. 2. Dean of Students 6. 2. a. Homecoming • Spirit Week this week • Football game is Friday at 7pm 6. 2. b. Master Schedule 6. 2. c. OCHS Enrollment 7. Reports 7. 1. Accept Cash Report through August 31st, 2016 subject to audit. Motion by Member Creviston, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 7. 2. Safety Committee • Next safety meeting will be held December 12th at 6:30 pm in the FACS room 8. Old Business • A fire frill was held on September 9th at 9am. Five are scheduled throughout the school year as well as lockdown drills and tornado drill 9. New Business 9. 1. Approve the hiring of Kim Langlie as a long term Health and Physical Education substitute teacher. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 9. 2. Approve the hiring of Rhena Storo as food service assistant. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 9. 3. The School Board of School District 676 certify the preliminary 2016 payable 2017 levy at the maximum amount. Motion by Member Creviston, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 10. Adjourn Motion by Member Creviston, Second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 8:30 p.m. U.C. Upcoming Dates: 1) Regular School Board Meeting-October 10, 2016 at 7:30 p.m. in the ITV Computer Lab. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (October 19, 2016)