NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS

FOR SNOW REMOVAL & DELINQUENT UTILTIES

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, in the Council Chambers of the East Grand Forks City Hall, the City Council has scheduled a meeting to hear, consider and pass upon all written or oral objections, if any, to the proposed assessments for properties that were in violation of the following: City Code, specifically 98.18 (A) for not removing snow and ice from public sidewalks 24 hours after the snow or other precipitation causing the condition ceased from falling. The total proposed amount to be assessed – $110.00 City Code, specifically 50.27 (B) all accounts which are more than 45 days past due may, when authorized by resolution of the Council, be certified by the City Administrator to the County Auditor. The amount so certified shall be extended by the Auditor on the tax rolls against such premises in the same manner as other taxes and collect by the County Treasurer and paid to the city along with other taxes. The total proposed amount to be assessed – $781.10 The proposed assessments will be filed under #996 & #999 the entire amount assessed against any parcel of land will be payable, unless prepaid, in 1 installment to be collectable with general taxes during the year 2017. The installment may be payable with interest at the rate of 10% per annum on the entire assessment from the date of the resolution levying said assessment to December 31, 2016, except that no interest will be charged if the entire assessment as to any parcel is paid at the office of the City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer within 30 days from the date of adoption of the assessment roll. If there are more than 30 days from the date the assessment roll was adopted residents will have until the last business day in November to pay for assessments. Notice is hereby given that no appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The owners of property subject to assessment may appeal an assessment to District Court, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or the City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer of the City of East Grand Forks within thirty (30) days after adoption of the assessment, and file such notice with the District Court within ten (10) days after service upon the Mayor or City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer. By order of the City Council. David Murphy, City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer City of East Grand Forks, MN (Publish Oct 19 & 26, 2016)