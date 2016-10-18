Andrew Scott Rickert, 46, of Athens, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Renee J. (Smith) Rickert whom he married October 3, 2015 and shared his life with for 17 years.

Andrew was born on May 14, 1970 in Lockport, NY, son of Lei Lani (Smith) Rickert of Athens, PA and the late Robert C. Rickert. He was a 1988 graduate of Athens High School and after was a floor salesman for Nasco Flooring in Waverly, NY. Andrew enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Tioga Country Club, loved riding his Harley Davidson, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loved laughing and making others laugh, and was a diehard Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and Gophers fan.

Andrew is survived by his loving wife Renee, his mother Lei Lani, his daughter Morgan Harrington of Rochester, NY, his sisters Kim Rickert and husband Brian Selberg of Sayre, PA, and Kelly Rickert of Liverpool, NY, his father and mother-in-law Tom and Diane Smith of Centerville, PA, his sister-in-law Kristie (Joshua) Vosburgh, his nieces and nephews: Megan Rickert and husband Alex Dreyer, Gabrielle Vosburgh, Nicholas Vosburgh, and Lainey Vosburgh, along with numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his father Robert.

Andrew’s Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at the Tioga Country Club 151 Roki Blvd, Nichols, NY 13812, family and friends welcome. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in Andrew’s memory to the American Cancer Society 1316 College Ave. Elmira, NY 14901.

Send Condolences at:

RobertsFHInc.com