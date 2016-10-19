Book Drive for soldiers

Once again this year, the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary will be collecting books for “Stories for Soldiers.” The books will be collected and then shipped off to two different Minnesota National Guard Units that will be stationed overseas in Iraq over the holiday season.

The purpose is to offer our Minnesota soldiers the opportunity to focus on something aside from the circumstances and environment that they find themselves in. This may give our men and women in uniform the chance to feel connected to their home state while being separated during the Christmas season. Receiving books, even though they may not know who they came from, can and will boost morale.

Last year over three boxes of books were shipped to a Minnesota National guard unit in Iraq. We received a thank you card from that unit’s chaplain, which stated, “Because of people like you, we are proud to serve. Thank you for putting smiles on so many faces.”

We are hoping to collect books that are not older than five years old and in good condition. We do not want this to be a reason to get rid of books in poor condition and a reason to get rid of junk. The classics, if in good condition, are always welcome.

