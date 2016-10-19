Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

The fall bite is on! Great fishing continues in 15-25 feet of water with a jig and a minnow all along south shore, Pine Island, Long Point, Zippel Bay and up north near Knight and Bridges and NW Point. In many cases, sort through fish to get keepers. Bright colors or gold tipped with a frozen or live shiner. Schools of jumbo perch along south shore mixed in with walleye and saugers. Big pike active in bays.

The Rainy River walleye fishing is going well. Anywhere from Four Mile Bay all the way up to Birchdale eyes are being caught in good numbers. Jig and a shiner doing well as is pulling crankbaits. Pink, gold and glow. 15-25′ of water. Mornings / evenings best. Many anglers who find walleyes switching to sturgeon with many caught and released.

Up at the Northwest Angle, walleyes in 18 to 30 feet. Jigging the preferred method. Gold, pink and green tipped with minnows have been hot. Areas to check out are the gap between Oak and Flag Islands and the South side of Oak and Hay Islands. On the Ontario Side, crappie action strong bringing in quite a few nice slabs! Look for deep points off Islands 30 feet or more and places where sunken trees and timber are present. Use electronics to locate schools of fish, then use a jig and minnow or plastic combo to put slabs in the boat. Walleyes have been putting on the feed bags this week! Depths of 15 to 25 feet have been best with a jig and minnow combo being the best producer. Musky anglers pulling large crankbaits with success. Resorts and guides at LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.