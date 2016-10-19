Notice of General Election Independent School District No. 2358 Tri-County Schools State of Minnesota

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held for Independent School District No. 2358, Karlstad, State of Minnesota on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, for the purpose of electing three (3) school board members for four (4) year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows:

To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s).

School District Offices

School Board Member

Independent School District No. 2358

(Tri-County)

Vote for Up to Three

O Denise Sollund

O Jenica Swenson

O Stephen M. Murray

O write-in, if any

O write-in, if any

O write-in, if any

Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will open at 7:00 o’clock a.m. and will close at 8:00 o’clock p.m. on the date of said election.

A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on Election Day.

The polling places for this election and the precincts served by those polling places will be as follows:

City of Karlstad Karlstad Community Center

Dewey Township Greenbush Community Center

Mail Ballots: Arveson Township, Davis Township, Deerwood Township, City of Halma, Hazelton Township, Jupiter Township, Klondike Township, City of Lake Bronson, Norway Township, Pelan Township, Percy Township, Springbrook Township, Tegner Township, Augsburg Township, East Park Township, Huntly Township, Lincoln Township, Nelson Park Township, New Maine Township, City of Strandquist, West Valley Township, Wright Township & Lind Township

Dated: October 20, 2016

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

Mark Koland, School District Clerk