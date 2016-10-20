GMR students take part in “See You at the Pole” event

On Wednesday morning, September 28, 2016, 17 GMR students and six adults gathered around the flagpole on GMR High school campus in conjunction with the See You at the Pole event. They prayed for fellow students, teachers and administration, families, communities, and our nation.

Sharla Kilen commented, “The students were appreciative of (Greenbush-Middle River) Principal (Michael) Underwood’s support of the event, which was displayed by his presence during part of the event as he took part in praying with the students at the flagpole.”

To find out about the event’s history, read the October 19 edition of The Tribune in print or online.