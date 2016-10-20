John C. Trabant, 55

John C. Trabant, a ge 55 of Norwood Young America passed away Oct 13, 2016. Born in Pensacola, FL yet lived most of his life in MPLS SW Metro and Wigwam Resort in Baudette MN. Loving son, husband, father, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a stoic 10-month battle with cancer. Survived by wife Julie, sons Tyler (Taylor) and Cody, father Don (Nory), brother Tracy (Anne), many other relatives and countless friends. Preceded in death by mother Angeline Dix (Punton), grandparents, Calvin & Pearl Arvidson, John & June Trabant. John’s love of family, friends as well as his passion for the great outdoors; hunting & fishing will be missed by all who knew him. A “Celebration of Life” event will be held on Nov 1st at 3:30 at the MN Horse & Hunt Club, 2920 220th St E, Prior Lake MN, 55372. Memorials preferred to the Ridgeview Foundation, Hand in Hand Outdoors or doner’s favorite charity.